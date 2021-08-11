NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: Are there connections to the other shows?







In just under a month and a half, you are finally going to see NCIS: Hawaii arrive on CBS! There’s been a lot of promotion around the show for some time, and we’ve been very-much excited to see some of the actual story play out!

Of course, there will be a lot of people curious about Jane Tennant, the new lead for the series as played by Vanessa Lachey. Beyond that, though, one of the hot questions right now has to be connections to the rest of the NCIS universe. It’s been a while since we’ve seen any crossovers between the different iterations in the franchise, so is that something that is possible? It feels like the answer is “yes,” but don’t expect anything right away.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, show executive producer Christopher Silber (who worked previously on NCIS: New Orleans) had the following to say about the ties to this show and some others that are out there:

“We live in the same universe, but every one of them were spin-offs … We don’t make any connection to the other shows.”

Do we think that characters within the NCIS: Hawaii world likely know some other high-ranking officials? Sure. Remember that Gibbs visited the Pearl Harbor memorial back in the season 17 finale “The Arizona,” and there are probably past cases everyone has collaborated on over time. Eventually, we could imagine that some references surface involving this show and the others in the franchise, but it’s probably not a priority early on.

One other thing to remember here is that even if producers want to do some sort of crossover between shows, that is really a CBS decision. The network have to decide to devote resources and programming hours to make it happen.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii

What are you hoping the most to see on NCIS: Hawaii when it premieres on CBS this fall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







