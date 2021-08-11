Is The Hills: New Beginnings new tonight on MTV? A look to season 3







Is The Hills: New Beginnings new tonight on MTV? If you’re coming into this piece hungry for some more information, we’re happy to help!

Of course, we can’t 100% say that this info is going to be the sort you’re happy to see. There is no new episode tonight, and that’s largely because The Hills is done for the season. It does feel like there is more content that could come out of this world, but a lot of that comes down to what the folks at the network want.

There are some reasons to bring the revival back, starting still with the nostalgia factor. Other than the folks over at Jersey Shore Family Vacation, we can’t imagine there being a show out there with more name recognition than this one among its cast. Even if there’s never another appearance from Lauren Conrad, there are absolutely enough other iconic people on this show that it doesn’t really matter.

The real determination on the show’s future will come courtesy of its performance, and that is where things get a little bit more unclear. After all, it’s hard to figure out whether there will be another season based solely on the live ratings alone. The majority of people who watch The Hills: New Beginnings at this point watch after the fact, and these are numbers that MTV unfortunately does not release. We’re left instead with question marks over our heads; odds are, though, we’ll have some official news by a little bit later in the fall. If that happens, there’s at least a good chance that New Beginnings will premiere in the spring. Can we cross our fingers now and hope for some info soon?

