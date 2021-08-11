Bachelor in Paradise season 7 spoilers: Who gets the first date card?







Bachelor Nation, the wait is almost over — the new season of Bachelor in Paradise is here in just a matter of days! That means fun, romance, and of course fighting — would it really be Paradise without the latter? We have a hard time believing that!

This season is going to kick off soon with a bang, and also bring a TON of people to the beach all at once. There’s a promo at the bottom of this article that gives you a few teases, oddly with a Christmas sort of theme to it. (Sure, we’ve heard of Christmas in July, but August? That’s a new one.)

For a few more details now on the premiere at large, whether it be the first date card or the presence of host David Spade, be sure to view the full synopsis below:

Laugh-master David Spade is the first guest host of the season and welcomes 13 lovely ladies (Abigail, Deandra, Jessenia, Kelsey, Mari, Maurissa, Natasha, Serena C., Serena P., Tahzjuan, Tammy, Victoria L., Victoria P.) and 10 gorgeous guys (Aaron, Brendan, Connor, Ivan, James, Joe, Karl, Kenny, Noah, Tre) to Paradise.

A fan-favorite contestant from “The Bachelor,” Abigail receives the honor of picking out a companion for the very first date card. Back at the resort, a kittenish Maurissa finds herself smitten with cool cat Connor, and another potential couple faces some awkward history when one woman admits to her suitor that she’s kissed his uncle. Returning to the beach after finding love during his last visit, Joe immediately finds himself in a love triangle which leads him to question being back. Has someone already proven to him that it’s worth sticking around? Meanwhile, plenty of the other couples do their part to make sure this first day in Paradise is the steamiest yet, with the most makeouts in the history of the show! But just as relationships seem to be gaining a solid footing, a new arrival shifts the sands and threatens to shake things up.

🎶 It's the most wonderful tiiiime 🎶 🌴🌹 pic.twitter.com/BJbGwftOes — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 11, 2021

