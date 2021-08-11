Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? Season 11 episode 9 video







Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox, and are we finally at the end of the extended, Olympics-related hiatus? We of course have a few different things to get to within this video, including a video preview for what lies ahead.

Let’s begin, though, by handing down the great news: The show is back on the air! We know that the last two weeks made for a difficult hiatus, especially right at a pivotal point in the competition. With that being said, it’s a thrill to have the show back, especially with a challenge that will push the remaining home cooks to the limit.

In the new Twitter video below from Gordon Ramsay, you can see the contestants doing their best to partake in a street-food challenge, one that features none other than the famed Roy Choi at the helm. He’s a street food icon and he will bring a lot of wisdom into the kitchen. You want food like this to be portable, delicious, and also innovative — you have to literally make people stop in their tracks sometimes in order to come over and have a bite. We sincerely hope that there are some fantastic dishes that come out of nowhere in this particular challenge.

Unfortunately, this video also indicates strongly that not everyone is up to snuff — by the end of the challenge, we’re going to see one home cook presumably leave the competition. There are a lot of people still left in the show and we feel like with that, we’re going to be seeing a lot of eliminations over the next several weeks.

The good thing, at least for now, is that there are a lot of awesome contestants still left! This should create at least some element of unpredictability into culinary battle.

America…@MasterChefonFOX is BACK tonight and Street Food is on the agenda with the legendary @ChefRoyChoi…See you tonight at 8/7c ! pic.twitter.com/Sv3ES1Gtn7 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 11, 2021

