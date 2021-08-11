Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, August 11?







Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get more of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, as well?

As a good many of you know at this point, we are inching ever closer to all of the One Chicago shows coming back on the air with new episodes. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that we are there yet, or that we will be there within the next month, either.

At the time of this writing, we are slightly less than a month and a half away from these shows all coming back with new episodes, and we know that a good bit of work has been done already on all of them. New characters are being brought on board Chicago Med, and we know that both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD have huge cliffhangers that they need to unravel almost right away. The focus of their premieres could be very much all about that.

Eventually, we do suspect that all three of these shows will come together for more crossovers, and we’re also going to see continuously more of what we love from all of them: A chance to dive into another world for three hours. We know that for a long time there was concern as to whether or not these shows could work well together on the same night. At this point, it feels like you can throw that concern into the nearest dumpster. This is one of the most dominant lineups in all of TV, and it’s one of the reasons why it’s already confirmed that each one of these shows has another season coming beyond the one airing next month.

Hopefully by the end of August we’ll get even more video previews for what’s coming — don’t we all need that at this point?

