SEAL Team season 5: What do we want to see in first trailer?







At some point in the near future, we’re expecting that a full SEAL Team season 5 trailer will be released at CBS. So what can we expect to see in it? Meanwhile, what do we want to see in it? There are a few different things to dive into here!

The most obvious thing that a trailer will do is remind us of the upcoming shift to Paramount+. We don’t think that the powers-that-be are going to wait until after episode 4 to announce the move, since they’ll want people to know for sure that the show will be streaming there exclusively down the road. It’d be a shock if it is not integrated in there somewhere.

As for the story, we feel like a new mission will be at the center of whatever the network gives us. The idea will be to recruit new viewers beyond those already watching, and we think they will assume that they have their diehard base. There will be some action in here, but also most likely a few personal moments.

From our vantage point, we’d mostly like to see a reminder that Jason Hayes is improving as a leader away from the field, and that Ray is in a better place personally after all of the trauma he encountered last season. It’d be nice to get a better sense of what Sonny has decided for his future (the same with Davis), but there could be a few things that the writers want to save for the show itself. We know that Blackburn will be back for the start of the season, but it’s unlikely that we’d see this emphasized in any sort of promotional way.

