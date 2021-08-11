What If…? episode 2: Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa







For those of you wanting more information on What If…? episode 2, rest assured we have it within this piece. Just be prepared to get a little bit emotional along the way.

So what can we say about this episode right now? Much of it starts with the following: This is the final opportunity to hear Chadwick Boseman’s voice as T’Challa. The late, great actor recording his lines for the animated series prior to his passing, and this episode will prove to be something totally different than what we saw in Black Panther.

The entire premise of the Marvel – Disney+ series is looking at alternate paths within the larger universe, and this episode in particular is going to imagine T’Challa as Star Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy. Some of the earnestness of the character will still be there, but there’s a different spirit about him. This episode should be a mash-up of two very beloved things and we’re innately curious to see what the audience reaction here is going to be.

In general, What If…? looks to be a fun presentation of stories for diehard fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re not altogether sure that it is going to generate the same amount of attention as either Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, or WandaVision, but that’s ultimately to be expected. Live-action shows within the MCU are almost sure to have a leg up, but we hope that this show does its best to have fun with the concept and push the boundaries of what Marvel can be. With infinite possibilities before you, it would be a dire shame if a number of these episodes end up being half-hearted and not altogether exciting.

