Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The eviction ‘debate’ (day 35)

Well, we’d love to say that there is a genuine debate as to who to evict right now … but there’s really not. Christian and Alyssa have continued to campaign relentlessly, and have offered deals to everyone from the former Jokers to Head of Household Derek X. — who can’t even vote. The problem has little to do with trust; it has to do with how big of a threat Christian is. This is a chance to get rid of someone who would be incredibly dangerous a little bit later in the game.

One of the funnier quirks about where we are in the game right now is that if Christian goes, the only team captain still in the game will be Claire — who could be in danger over the next few weeks due to how smart she is.

The only real drama surrounding Christian in the game right now is whether or not everyone tells him that he will be evicted beforehand — Britini has debated this hard, whereas Derek F. has lied to him and promised him a vote already. The issue with being too shady with him is that Alyssa remains in the game. Because of this, there are long-term consequences if you burn her — she could win a Head of Household and come after you.

For now, it appears as though the target will be Sarah Beth, but we’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case long-term.

