America’s Got Talent: America’s Wildcard: Is Matt Mauser set to advance?







Tonight on America’s Got Talent, the NBC show highlighted the America’s Wildcard special — one that featured the return of Matt Mauser.

There’s a good chance you remember Matt from his first audition, where he delivered an incredible performance of “Against All Odds” by Phil Collins. We were taken by his voice, but also his emotional story — he lost his wife in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and many others.

While we know that there were some other talented acts in the Wildcard special, it’s hard to pretend that Matt is anything other than the favorite here. He delivered an exceptional performance of “The Way You Look Tonight” that was perfectly fit for a crooner. The challenge with this style of music sometimes is that you can often come across as just a soundalike for either Michael Buble or Frank Sinatra — you have to be careful with the way that you come out on the stage and deliver what you’re doing. Luckily, Matt did that — he has his own unique voice and a sense of style that feels really true to who he is.

Perhaps most importantly, though, we feel like Mauser comes across as vulnerable and heartfelt. You feel every single word that he sings. We know that there is often an over-abundance of singers in the latter parts of the competition, but it’s hard not to root for the guy to make it to the next part of the competition. Out of everyone in the wildcard special, he also feels like the most one likely to make it super-far this season. Success on this show is in part tied to connection and he absolutely has that with the audience.

