Riverdale season 5 spoilers: Show boss on Josie & the Pussycats’ return







There is a lot to look forward to as Riverdale season 5 returns to The CW this month, and the return of Josie is high on the list. Ashleigh Murray initially departed the flagship show to be a part of the spin-off Katy Keene — alas, that show was canceled after just one season. It created all sorts of questions as to if she was going to be back on this show, and it’s nice to get confirmation that she is. Not only that, but the Pussycats are going to join her!

For an upcoming episode this summer be prepared to see Murray alongside Valerie (Hayley Law) and Melody (Asha Bromfield), who haven’t been a part of the show and quite a while now. These three represent some great Archie Comics nostalgia, but also plenty of fun — for more on what to expect with them, check out what executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had to say in an interview with TVLine:

“This is very much a triumphant return for the girls … The episode is all about them, and they are spectacular in it. [Their return is] a full-fledged musical episode, completely, and such a showcase for Ashleigh and Asha and Hayley and the girls. I love them. I cannot wait for fans to see that episode.”

This is not the only musical-related episode in the second part of the season, but it’s absolutely going to be a fun one! We’re also left to wonder here if it’s going to be something the writers can return to in season 6. No matter when Riverdale ends its run (whether it be season 6 or later), it of course makes some sense that they would bring back not only Josie, but a lot of other familiar faces from years past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you want to see when Josie and the Pussycats return on Riverdale season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing just that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







