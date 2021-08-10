Fantasy Island episode 2 spoilers: Where does the reboot go next?







After the big premiere on Fox tonight, are you curious to see what lies ahead on Fantasy Island episode 2? We’ll admit that we’re certainly curious…

In general, we’re still somewhat surprised that the reboot found its way to broadcast television. Even though we are in an era where anthologies are becoming more popular, they often aren’t airing in front of mainstream audiences. It’s going to be curious in general to see if younger audiences respond to this show — in general, how many of them even are aware that another version of this show even exists?

Ultimately, what makes the next new episode intriguing to us is that you’ve got a real-life couple in Dave and Odette Annable stopping by as a married couple — and their story could end up being stuffed full of surprises. To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full Fantasy Island episode 2 synopsis:

Two adventurers (guest stars Dave and Odette Annable), whose marriage has grown stale want to have the ultimate adventure together. Meanwhile, after sleeping for 35 years, widower Brent (guest star Francois Chau), must decide if he is ready to face his grief awake in an all-new “His and Hers/The Heartbreak Hotel” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Aug. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-102) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

There’s one other fun TV fact here — Francois Choi has a history of being on TV shows about mysterious islands. After all, he appeared on Lost for many episodes! Sure, that may be irrelevant to anything that is happening within this overall story, but it’s still a rather fun thing to know. A part of the enjoyment of this show will likely come out of the locale, as it represents summer escapism at its finest. Yet, we hope that each episode finds a way to stand out as totally unique and different.

