Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Raelle’s quest







If you’re interested in learning a little bit more about Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 9, we’re happy to lend a helping hand! “Mother of All, Mother of None” is the sort of episode that could accelerate the story further leading up to the finale, but it’s also the sort that could lead to some huge, dramatic events occurring … and they aren’t necessarily good things for a number of the show’s main characters.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Distrust in Alder grows as Tally and Abigail pressure those in power for changes. Raelle gains a deeper understanding of the Mycelium and its purpose for her.

This is one of those stories for Raelle that could catapult her in a totally different direction. To think that just a matter of episodes ago, her life was in grave danger; now, things are changing already. Learning one’s purpose can be fantastic, but we don’t want to pretend that it’s also something other than dangerous. This can send the character in an unexpected direction through the rest of the season.

Are we getting any closer to a season 3 renewal?

It would certainly be nice if we were but, for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed on that. The ratings for the season are still steady, but they are also down more than 40% in live viewership versus what we saw in season 2. That’s certainly concerning, and it’s a good thing that Freeform relies on more than just live viewership. There are still ways that the show find more of an audience for itself in the weeks and months to come, so it’s hard to imagine anything is 100% settled unless the show comes back.

