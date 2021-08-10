Yellowstone season 4: Could it actually introduce 1883 prequel on-screen?







In the event you haven’t heard the stories already, the Yellowstone prequel 1883 is currently in production. Not only that, but it’s got some big-name stars on board in Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. This show is an ambitious look at the origin story of the Dutton family ranch, and we find ourselves wondering how it could be tied into the flagship show itself.

Is it possible that Yellowstone season 4 could actually reference the ranch in some shape or form? If nothing else, we tend to think that this is a worthy subject of conversation now!

We know that on paper, the idea of setting up the prequel on Yellowstone season 4 seems far-fetched. Why in the world would this show go back almost 140 years in the past? It feels unlikely, but remember that we’ve seen some flashbacks before to a much earlier time in John Dutton’s life. Given that there are stories on this show about land battles and the importance of the ranch to family legacy, it’s not impossible that we could see some sort of tease set up for thematic effect.

With that being said, we feel like there’s almost a 0% chance that McGraw or any 1883 actor would be featured on Yellowstone season 4. The prequel wasn’t even formally announced when this show was going through most of its production! The more likely scenario is that a potential Yellowstone season 5 could mention it but at that point, there’d be almost no point. With 1883 filming, it’s almost sure to premiere long before a season 5 would.

Based on current estimations, we should see season 4 premiere later this fall; meanwhile, we imagine that the prequel will stream on Paramount+ over the next year.

Do you think that Yellowstone season 4 could do more to set the stage for the prequel?

