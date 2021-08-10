The White Lotus renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 finale







Sure, The White Lotus was originally ordered to be a limited series, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way forever.

Today, Deadline confirmed that the HBO series from creator Mike White will be back for a second season — not only that, but the show seems to be doing what Mike talked about previously. The plan for the time being is for season 2 to feature a different White Lotus in another part of the world, and to go along with that some of the staff and guests who are currently inhabiting it. There’s a good chance that at least some characters from the first season will return, but we’d guess the total number is limited. If the entirety of the same people are at this new hotel, after all, then everything starts to lose some of its believability.

Throughout the first season The White Lotus has developed a pretty devoted following. It’s also achieved one of those nice feats of seeing its live viewership improve throughout the first four episodes. This is without accounting for streaming/HBO Now data, which comprises the vast majority of this show’s overall audience.

So when will the series now be back for another season? Odds are, we’re going to be waiting for a little while still. White will have to create new characters and develop a new story arc for them; because of all of this, we don’t want to jump to any conclusions that the show will be back in 2022. Would it be nice? Sure, but we recognize that HBO is not the sort of network that hurries along some of their shows. They’ll be patient here until they deliver

