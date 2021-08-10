America’s Got Talent predictions: Peter Rosalita to have a big night?







Tonight on NBC the first America’s Got Talent live show is going to be here and, of course, the stakes are going to be sky-high. This marks an opportunity to see what all of these acts bring to the table in a totally-new environment. Some will rise to the occasion, whereas there’s a good chance a few others could falter.

If we were to make a prediction as to who America’s favorite will be tonight, it’s easy to turn to Peter Rosalita. Want a reminder about him? Watch his audition below. He is not only an immensely talented young singer, but he is also the sort of act who traditionally knows very well on this show. He’s also got more than seven million views for his audition — that’s too big of an audience to ignore. He’s one of the most-watched acts this season!

One of the trends to watch moving forward is who will eventually emerge as the favorite. It feels easy to say that Nightbirde was the most likely contender to walk away with the $1 million prize at the end, but unfortunately, she had to withdraw to focus on her cancer battle. This departure means that the entire fabric of the competition changes moving forward.

So who else could be a major contender tonight? Some of our attention has to be on Jimmie Herrod given his Golden Buzzer status; also, Madilyn Bailey already has a large following on YouTube. Our hope is that someone like escape artist Matt Johnson gets a chance to move forward; this is the sort of act that makes this show so special! Where else are you going to have a chance to see someone even remotely like him?

Ultimately, we’ll be back to break down things further in a matter of hours. Prepare yourself accordingly…

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you most want to see from Peter Rosalita and the other acts on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







