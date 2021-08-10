The Republic of Sarah episode 10 spoilers: Prepare for the flood







Next week on The CW The Republic of Sarah episode 10 is going to be here — are you prepared for the storm that’s coming up?

Throughout the first season of the show, one of the things that we’ve seen is new struggles emerge for Greylock on an almost-weekly basis. It’s been one huge challenge after the next and unfortunately for Sarah, it’s not going to get any easier. She’s just made it through a blizzard and now, we’re going to be seeing all of that snow turn into a flood! What can she do? She doesn’t have a lot of time and as an independent nation, it’s not as though anyone else is obligated to step in and help.

Within the full The Republic of Sarah episode 10 synopsis below, we’ve got some more insight as to what lies ahead:

THE FLOOD GATES ARE OPEN – Greylock is threatened with a massive flood as unseasonably warm weather melts the snow from the recent blizzard. Knowing Greylock will be underwater in hours, Sarah (Stella Baker) must ask for help from the last person she wants to rely on: Paul (guest star Xander Berkeley). Grover (Ian Duff) is challenged by his therapist to lean into what makes him happy, while Bella (Landry Bender) and Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) take a big step in their relationship. Luke Mitchell, Nia Holloway, Hope Lauren and Izabella Alvarez also star. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Anna Mackey (#110). Original airdate 8/16/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We’re starting to get closer to the finale and with that, we do anticipate the tension in Greylock to rise. Is this country sustainable? Will Sarah be ultimately overwhelmed? These are things we’re starting to wonder more and more about at this point…

