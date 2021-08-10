The Bachelorette finale: Is Katie Thurston engaged to Blake Moynes?







Is Katie Thurston engaged? Entering tonight’s The Bachelorette finale, that was a question that so many of us had front and center. Consider what happened on this past episode with Greg and the big breakup. It was clear at that point that he was probably the person for her … but that could change. It changed VERY fast tonight, in fact.

Here’s the funny thing — the moment that Katie had her one-on-one date with Blake Moynes, it was clear that Justin wasn’t going to have a shot. She was fully invested in Blake and in love with him; Justin had no chance. The irony here is that he didn’t have much of a chance from the moment that he got to hometown dates. We probably wouldn’t have him here at this point if Michael and/or Greg stayed.

The show eliminated Justin really early, so most of the rest of the episode was about the proposal. Blake met Katie’s family, including her super-terrifying aunt who had a lot of ambivalence about whether or not they had a future together. He also was extremely anxious after being presented the rings by Tayshia — which yea, is totally awkward since Blake just tried to date her last fall on The Bachelorette.

In the end, though, Blake figured it out! He proposed to her and in the end, she said yes! Blake and Katie left the show as an engaged couple after all of the drama.

What did you think about the events of The Bachelorette finale?

Do you think Katie made the right choice at the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around to score some other updates on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

