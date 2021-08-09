The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers: Norman Reedus on ‘different’ vibe







As we prepare ourselves for the launch of The Walking Dead season 11 on AMC, don’t expect a regurgitation of season 10 at all. Instead, the show is taking big swings with the final episodes, finally introducing the Commonwealth and a wide array of new characters that come along with that.

So what do we know about this community? It’s the most prosperous we’ve seen since the onset of the zombie apocalypse, and it’s also probably the one that has come closest to actually emulating a Utopia-like environment that is often promised by such places. From our vantage point, we’re entering this season thinking that it could be the most urban-feeling one ever since the first season of the show.

Norman Reedus knows the world of The Walking Dead better than almost anyone — consider that a consequence of him being such a longtime force in this world. When he speaks out, we’re certainly inclined to listen! For more, take a look at what he had to say in a new TVLine interview:

“It’s very surreal. Every season feels like a different show in a certain sense, but this season, it’s a whole new backdrop, a whole new color palette, a whole new attitude.

“It’s sort of in Technicolor all of a sudden and it takes some getting used to, which you can see in our group [of survivors] — we’re having trouble getting used to it, too. It’s like Alice fell down the rabbit hole, and she doesn’t know where she’s at. We just stepped into a Salvador Dalí painting, so we’re like, ‘Whaaat?’”

If that’s not a great tease for what to expect, what is? It not only raises the stakes for the final season of this show, but also the Daryl / Carol spin-off that we know is eventually coming to AMC once the flagship is over. We know that we’ll be waiting for a long time to see that; odds are, The Walking Dead will be around until at least the end of next year.

