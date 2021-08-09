Mike Richards confirms Jeopardy! host discussions, talks past controversy







Days following the news that he is in discussions about becoming the full-time host of Jeopardy!, executive producer Mike Richards is speaking out.

Since the report from Variety first surfaced, a number of question marks have surfaced across the internet. Take, for example, whether this is an example of Richards giving himself the gig. Or, whether some past controversies surrounding the EP are being overlooked, including a lawsuit that he was named in back when he was an executive producer on The Price is Right.

In a new memo sent out to show staff today (per the Hollywood Reporter), Richards confirmed that he has been asked about becoming the full-time host; however, he made it clear that he is not the decision-maker on the subject and that there are others still in contention:

It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing. I know I have mentioned this to you all before, but the choice on this is not my decision and never has been. Throughout this search, Sony’s top priority has always been to continue the incredible legacy you and Alex built. As you know, Alex always believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized.

Meanwhile, Richards also said the following in regards to the past allegations made during his time at The Price is Right, in particular supposed comments that were made about a model’s pregnancy:

I want to address the complicated employment issues raised in the press during my time at The Price is Right ten years ago. These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right. I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.

Will Richards end up being hired as the full-time host? It’s still too early to tell, but we foresee the frontrunners being him as well as Ken Jennings, LeVar Burton, and Mayim Bialik. Buzzy Cohen should also be considered as a darkhorse.

