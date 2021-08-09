Grey’s Anatomy season 18: What do we want in first trailer?







We’re sure that a Grey’s Anatomy season 18 trailer is going to air at some point over the next month or so. With that, what do we want to see in it?

There’s no denying that season 18 is going to be a very important batch of episodes for the medical drama. There is still no word on if this is the final season of the show, let alone what’s coming for Meredith and some other characters. There’s no guarantee that a trailer will address the long-term status of the show, but we can at least learn a little more about the story.

Have you watched our video breaking down the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 finale yet? If not, be sure to check that out below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other discussions on the series.

For Ellen Pompeo’s character, what we want to see is effectively quite simple: That she is doing all right after her long medical battle in season 17. Beyond just that, we need to know that she is settling in to some of her new responsibilities at the hospital. We love that she’s working more with the new doctors; its gives us a full-circle feeling and personally, we’re down for that. Let’s hope that most of Meredith’s presence in the first promo is either career or-family focused. There will be time for other love-interest stuff later.

As for the other characters, we’d like to at least get a glimpse of Jo getting used to her new specialty and then also Link and Amelia dealing with the aftermath of that botched proposal. We’re sure that there will be some sort of medical crisis teased in the first promo, and then also some Station 19 component … just because that’s what ABC likes to do at this point.

Ultimately, we’re just hoping for a lighter season of Grey’s — there were some great stories told last year, but there’s no denying that it’s one of the darker batches of episodes we’ve had in a while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you want to see included in a Grey’s Anatomy season 18 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







