Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto Ceremony preview







The week 5 Veto Ceremony is going to happen in the Big Brother 23 house tomorrow — so what can you expect to see happen?

We should start off here by pointing out where things are in the game at present, for those who don’t know: The Power of Veto was won by Britini, which means that she will inevitably take herself off the block. Following that, Christian will go up in her place. Derek X. is already in deep on this plan, and we don’t see it changing before tomorrow.

Have you watched our latest Big Brother 23 video discussion about the Veto yet? Then be sure to watch our take on the Veto below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; we have new discussions up every day.

So why is he willing to take this risk? He recognizes that at some point in the game, Christian is going to win again and target him. This is a move that’s really hard to analyze right now. There is a universe where Christian could be a shield for him for a little while, but Christian would never take him to the final two at the end of the season. Getting rid of him now gives you a good chance to get him out, and then you need to have faith in the rest of your allies to keep you safe.

Oh, and what makes today even funnier is that Derek X. is plotting a blindside of Christian (not everyone in the house is in on it) while also dressed in Royal clothing and having to announce when people are using the bathroom. The “Lord of the Latrine” as a punishment that he got from the Veto Competition and it is all sorts of ridiculous.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 23 and the live feeds right now

What do you think is going to happen in the Big Brother 23 house tomorrow?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around; there are some more updates coming up. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







