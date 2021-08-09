Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 12 spoilers: A murder mystery!







Are you ready for Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 12? There’s another new episode coming on The CW next week — prepare yourself accordingly! This is going to be an installment full of mystery, danger, and of course plenty of excitement. There’s also a game suggested by Gary, which is probably going to end up looking/feeling very different from what you can expect.

Below, you can check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 6 episode 12 synopsis with some other insight on what’s coming:

WATCH YOUR BACK – The Legends are ready to get back home, but after Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloaded Gideon, they are going to have to go the old fashion way to preserve the ships energy. Trying to entertain themselves, tensions start to grow high, so Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass the time. Constantine decides to make the game more interesting, which makes Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) worried about him but is met with pushback from Zari (Tala Ashe). Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Lisseth Chavez and Olivia Swann also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot (612). Original airdate 8/15/2021.

Could this episode prove to be one of the most entertaining we’ve got all season long? We feel like there’s potential. The most exciting about it is that there’s a lot going on across the board whether it be ship politics, crazy games, and then also getting to see a few surprises closer to the end. In general we are nearing the conclusion of the season, so the stakes are going to be higher and higher the rest of the way.

In general, we do want some sort of epic showdown before the end of the season — one of the biggest things the show needs more of is substantial adversaries who are serious threats to the Legends in the end.

