





Is Emily Deschanel not returning to Animal Kingdom in the future — and is her character of Angela dead? We know that her status has been a big question for a lot of people throughout much of the season so far.

However, during Sunday night’s new episode we did get a firm answer … and it’s not a happy one for people who were rooting for the Bones actress to come back. Angela not only is dead, but her death happened off-screen. It’s a shocking turn given how much air time she had in season 4, especially since that finale seemingly set the stage for her to have a larger role moving forward.

Want to watch some more video coverage pertaining to Animal Kingdom right now? Then take a look at what we’ve got for you below! Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is a source for weekly updates and a whole lot more related to the show.

So how will Angela’s death impact Pope? That’s the big question that we are now left with. Remember that Shawn Hatosy’s character also lost Smurf leading into this season, and this is a lot of grief for him to handle. Angela was one of the best living reminders that he had of his late sister Julia, and despite all of her problems and demons the two had a connection. Their relationship did turn romantic before the end of last season, so it’s understandable that Pope would envision some sort of future there.

As for what’s next for Deschanel, we know that she recently appeared on an episode of The Rookie and we’re certainly curious to see more of what she does next. It would be nice to see her back as a series regular of another show after playing Brennan for so many years on Fox.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

Are you going to miss Emily Deschanel being a part of Animal Kingdom?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







