Unforgotten season 4 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: The hunt for Walsh’s killer







Next week on Unforgotten season 4 episode 6, we will have arrived to the end of the story. There is an epic, highly dramatic finale around the corner, and the world of the show may never be the same once you reach the other side.

If you are watching the British drama on PBS, we would caution you against searching for too much in the way of news on the show over the next seven days. After all, you’re not going to want to get anything spoiled for you on the story ahead!

Below, you can go ahead and take a look at the Unforgotten season 4 finale synopsis — it at least gives you a slight sense of what the story ahead will be:

Despite a tragic turn of events, the team narrows down the suspects. Will they find conclusive proof of who the murder weapon belonged to and succeed in bringing Walsh’s killer to justice?

Just based on this alone the clear hope here is that we’re going to have a highly intense episode … but also one with its fair share of devastating moments, as well. Nothing in the world of this series comes altogether easy and we should go ahead and consider this “tragic turn of events” as further proof of that.

In case you do need to get some sort of reminder going into the finale, it’s that this season 4 finale is not the end of the series. There is already a season 5 in the works, even though you’re probably going to be waiting a good while to get further news about it or what’s coming up story-wise. (Maybe we’ll get a little more on that at some point early next year.)

