Chicago Fire season 10: What we need in first extended promo







As we wait for the Chicago Fire season 10 premiere next, let’s spend a moment talking about something else important: The first extended promo. Namely, what should be in it?

If we had it our way, this would be a minute-long preview with a lot of drama, action, and humor all thrown in there. We think these are best when they serve as a microcosm for the show as a whole. NBC and the producers are probably looking already at some of the footage they have, but for the sake of this article, let’s make some story-related suggestions. Remember: They don’t have to give away huge spoilers to get us psyched for what’s coming up!

Obviously, a big update on the cliffhanger – While we’re sure the network won’t give everything away, can we at least have hope for Severide, Cruz, and everyone else in grave danger? It’s both a reminder of their desperate situation and a chance to cross our fingers/hope for the best.

Where things stand for Casey and Brett – It feels like we’re starting to move towards a legitimate relationship between these two finally. We couldn’t be more excited about what that could look like! Even if a promo gives us just a few seconds of that we’ll be more than happy.

Some more dramatic fires – Obviously, this is Chicago Fire! You need to give us a sense that there are some pretty-incredible sequences coming up over the rest of the season. Otherwise, what are we really doing here?

The status of several Firehouse 51 characters – Is Boden still in charge and if that is the case, what’s going to happen with Stella? One of the clear conflicts set up at the end of season 9 was a potential logjam coming for a lot of different characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 10?

Have any specific hopes for the future? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates coming on the series and we’d hate for you to miss out. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







