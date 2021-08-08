Stargirl season 2 spoilers: Who is carrying a huge secret?







Can you believe that the Stargirl season 2 premiere is just a matter of days away? It feels like forever since we last ventured into the world of this show — so yea, it’s a thrill to be where we are now.

This season is going to have a lot of drama, action, and humor. In other news, there’s a lot of the great stuff coming that you’d expect to see in a CW superhero show. There’s also going to be a chance still for the show to surprise you.

One of the things that is so important about Stargirl is that Courtney Whitmore is hardly the world’s first superhero. This isn’t one of those shows where everyone in the world is being introduced to a masked crime-fighter for the first time. The original Justice Society of America still has an enormous role to play in the story still, and we’re going to have a chance to learn a lot of exciting stuff about them. Take, for example, what’s going on with Starman (Joel McHale) — the season 1 finale is inevitably going to leave people with a lot of different questions.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, star Brec Bassinger also makes it clear that there’s another big reveal coming tied to Luke Wilson’s character of Pat — and this is probably not one you’re going to get an answer to right away:

Pat has a really big secret, and I feel like Courtney has good hunches. I feel like she’s onto it, but this secret, it’s a big one. And talk about a slow burner! You’ve got to hang on to find out what it is.

One of the things that is rather nice about Stargirl as a series is that the writers are clearly taking their time to deliver on a lot of different stuff — they’re scaling out their reveals! There seems to be a clear plan and that’s always going to be 1000% better than a show that is seemingly floating out there in the wind.

