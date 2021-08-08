Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, August 8, 2021?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? As we approach a potential August 8 airing of the series, of course we have many things to talk through!

Let’s, of course, start things off here with the good news: There is another installment coming up on the network. Not only that, but you won’t have to wait all that long in order to see it. This episode is poised to air at the standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, which we’re sure is rather startling for a lot of people out there who are used to it being delayed until later in the night.

In a post on Twitter earlier today the show confirmed the good news, while also both vaguely addressing the Olympics and mentioning the Marble League, which the show has sponsored as per a fairly recent bit during the earlier months of the pandemic.

There is a good bit of ground to cover about the Olympics in Tokyo tonight should Oliver and his writers choose to go that route; however, they may also look at another segment all about the virus. They did a number of them throughout last year but with the rise in the Delta variant and more cases, we’re starting to see more and more restrictions being added. We’re not at a full shutdown again, but this is all information that the show is likely watching. We’ll see whatever perspective they choose to take here.

(The weirdest thing about last week’s episode is that a joke about the Sex and the City follow-up And Just Like That… seemed to get more attention than almost anything else discussed.)

Hopefully, we’ll have at least a couple more episodes coming this month — we don’t want another break anytime soon!

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

What do you want to see on the August 8 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to score some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Tonight’s show starts at 11pm! And we hear there are other things happening on TV tonight, like “major international sporting events”, but we also heard there won’t be any marbles competing??? So we’re pretty sure you’re gonna wanna watch our show, instead. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) August 8, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







