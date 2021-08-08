Evil season 2 episode 7: Where is it? Return date; Paramount+ promo talk







Are you looking for Evil season 2 episode 7? We know that the show will be back on Paramount+; it’s just a matter of figuring out when that will be.

Of course, the bad news is that the show isn’t streaming this week, just like it wasn’t streaming last week. The plan remains for the supernatural drama show to be back on August 29 — odds are, the rest of the episodes will arrive weekly from then until the finale. It’s still odd that we have a midseason break in the middle of a streaming show, but one of this quality is obviously worth the wait.

The first thing that we can tell you about episode 7 is that the title is “S Is for Silence.” Isn’t that intriguing? It’s also well worth noting that this installment was written by executive producers Robert and Michelle King, which is another reminder that this is probably going to be an important hour of TV. Usually, when the top executive producers are penning an episode, it’s a sign that some awesome stuff is right around the corner.

Beyond this, we can at least give you two more episode titles to think about: “T Is for Temporoparietal Lobes” and then “U is for UFO.” The first one of these has us scratching our chin more than any other this season. There are a lot of titles for TV shows that don’t really mean much of anything, but we know with this series that they do. We’re meant to spend some time thinking about what this one could mean, just like we’re left to wonder what the remainder of the show could look like.

