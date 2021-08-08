Bachelor in Paradise season 7: Will longer trailer air in Bachelorette finale?







Bachelor in Paradise season 7 is almost here! The latest batch of episodes is poised to arrive on ABC in just over a week — yet, it still feels like we haven’t seen all that much in the way of footage for it. Remember for a moment here that we’ve got guest hosts, a lot of familiar faces, and probably a lot of heartbreak.

So are we going to see a larger trailer at some point in the future — take, for example, during the finale for The Bachelorette in just over 24 hours?

For the time being, it feels like it’s almost a given that you’ll see something substantial for Paradise. While ABC has yet to confirm anything, they don’t need to for us to realize that they will want to promote this season to the best of their ability. Our expectation is that there will be something that we have a chance to enjoy during the After the Final Rose special, mostly because this is one of the biggest opportunities for promotion that they’re going to get! Also, there are a lot of contestants from Katie Thurston’s season who are a part of this show.

In general, we would like to see something that showcases some legitimate romance — there are some successful couples who have come from this show! We just don’t want to see strictly antics like Victoria calling herself a goddess.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 7?

