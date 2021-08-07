Killing Eve season 4: Is filming currently underway? Premiere date hopes







We know that the wait for Killing Eve season 4 is a long one — and it’s likely to be a good while still! BBC America has yet announce a formal premiere date for what is to be the final season of the critically acclaimed show and with that, we take whatever news on the subject that we can.

This brings us to where we are right now: Discussing the fact that production does at least seem to be underway on some upcoming episodes!

In a new interview on BBC’s The One Show, cast member Fiona Shaw seemingly confirmed her participation by being spotted out in Margate, something that she claims was bound to happen. It’s a small enough town that a production being there is headline news! Shaw hints that the original plan was for filming to be taking place elsewhere, but clearly a number of things are changing in line with the global health crisis … not that this should be all that much of a shock to anyone out there.

With production happening right now, our expectation is that we will see Killing Eve season 4 surface at some point in 2022. While this could be the end of the road for some familiar faces, we’re hoping for a spin-off or at least some property that makes us feel like we’re getting an opportunity still to dive into this world further.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Killing Eve season 4?

"You can't avoid being spotted in Margate!" Fiona Shaw tells us about being seen filming a new series of #KillingEve 🎬 Watch live 👉 https://t.co/l90GXGrFY0#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/GWnnpOKlPJ — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) July 28, 2021

