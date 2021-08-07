Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Is Josh Holloway returning?







Will Josh Holloway be back as Roarke on Yellowstone season 4? It’s certainly something to wonder a little about right now. After all, there’s been very little conversation out there about the character’s future — we also know that Jacki Weaver is coming on board this coming season as the head of Market Equities. It’s certainly possible that he is determined to be not worthy of the gig and because of that, he is booted off into oblivion.

Ultimately, we can’t give you too much information on that subject … though it does seem as though we could be seeing more of Josh coming down the road.

Speaking in a recent interview with Esquire, Holloway chatted about whether or not his character is responsible for blowing up Beth in the season 3 finale; it certainly sounds like some consequences are coming Roarke’s way regardless:

Did I blow her up? I will not answer that, but I will tell you Roarke is going to get his. He should have been more concerned with conservation. We’ll see what happens to him. But Beth is awesome. What a great character. I wish I could tell you, but I can’t tell you who or what did that situation, but you will find out. And like I said, yeah… Roarke’s going to get his. No worries.

If Roarke does die or get fired in season 4, we’ll miss having Holloway around. Regardless of however loathsome this character is, Josh has long done a good job of playing these shrewd, charismatic people who still have underlying darkness underneath.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Josh Holloway’s story on Yellowstone season 4?

