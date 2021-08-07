Supergirl season 6: Series finale filming wraps, Melissa Benoist confirms







After over half a decade playing Kara Zor-El, Melissa Benoist has reached the end of the road when it comes to Supergirl.

In a new post on Instagram, the actress confirmed the end of production with a heartfelt post featuring her and fellow original cast members Chyler Leigh and David Harewood. They’ve all gone through so much together over the years. The series started off on CBS before eventually migrating to The CW. It’s changed timeslots and also swapped out a number of different cast members along the way. This year in particular was atypical, as the show dealt with a global pandemic and also carefully arranged their schedule to accommodate Benoist’s maternity leave. Through it all they kept their spirits up and we can only hope the show ends in a fun, celebratory way. We want it to be something that longtime fans of the show can look back at and smile.

So will this be the end of Melissa playing the title character a.k.a. Kara Danvers? We have to imagine that it’s possible. We know that the DC cinematic universe is bringing in their own version of the character now, and we know that they can be somewhat careful when it comes to their properties. Take, for example, them effectively retiring Constantine from the Arrowverse so that a different version of the character can rise on HBO Max.

Personally, we’d love to see Benoist one more time whenever The Flash or Legends of Tomorrow ends, mostly because when those shows go, it’s going to feel like the end of a massive part of The CW’s DC universe. We know that Batwoman and Stargirl are both out there, but neither one of them have the same history as all of these other shows.

Supergirl season 6 returns with new episodes later this month; for more news about what’s coming, be sure to visit the link here.

How do you think Supergirl season 6, and the show as a whole, is going to end?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

