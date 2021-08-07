Burden of Truth season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Aftermath of proposal, arrest







If you’re curious about what lies ahead on Burden of Truth season 4 episode 3, let’s just say drama all across the board. How else do you describe what happened over the course of Friday’s episode?

The jaw-dropper that we are currently still stuck on is the arrest of Joanna at the end of tonight. Why did this happen … and why did it have to come when it did? The proposal idea is now totally in shambles, and who knows when there’s going to be another opportunity at this point?

Below, we’ve got the full Burden of Truth season 4 episode 3 synopsis with a little more information all about where the series goes from here:

Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) are blindsided when Joanna is the target of a mysterious criminal investigation. Luna (Star Slade) rushes back to Millwood to aid her sister. Beckbie (Meegwun Fairbrother) helps Kip (guest star Skye Pelletier) deal with a personal problem. Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) continues her investigation and makes a shocking discovery. Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Eric Putzer (#403). Original airdate 8/13/2021.

Where things get more complicated is simply with this: Would Joanna have even said yes to the proposal had she been given the opportunity? There is a serious reason to doubt that, at least based on what Kristin Kreuk had to say in an interview with TVLine:

That is also an ongoing plot point for the two of them through the year. Joanna doesn’t want to get married. That’s not the way that she wants to move forward, and Billy does. They’ve had conversations about this. So if he had proposed, I don’t think she would have said yes. Before the agents arrive, she was going to ask him what he was thinking.

So yea, be prepared to wait for a while to get answers on every little thing here…

