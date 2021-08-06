The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?







Following today’s season 1 finale on Disney+, can you expect The Mysterious Benedict Society to be renewed for a season 2? Or, should we expect the Disney+ adaptation to be canceled sooner rather than later?

Let’s kick this article off for now with what we know: Nothing has been 100% confirmed on the future of the series. Does it make sense for there to be more? Absolutely it does. Season 1 is really just scratching the surface of the source material and from here, it feels like there are all sorts of directions that the story could go. Ending it would simply feel incomplete, and for fans of the books, there’s nothing probably more frustrating than getting excited for something like this only for it to never materialize again.

There are a number of different things that Disney+ could look at as they work to determine the future of this series. Where does it start? Think along the lines of total viewership. They’ll want to know how many people watched the first few episodes, but more importantly, they want to see viewership as a whole. They need to have confidence that people will be there down the road should they decide to renew it.

As for a renewal timeline, we’re sure that they will figure it out over the next few months. If they’d like The Mysterious Benedict Society to be back for a season 2 at some point in 2022 (they should, given the age of the cast), they should formalize a decision sooner rather than later. Disney+ does still need to add some more shows to their roster; we know that they do have huge hits already, but a good chunk of them are from either Marvel or Star Wars. Why not branch out a little bit?

Of course, we’ll share some more news on the future here once it is announced.

Do you want to see The Mysterious Benedict Society renewed for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

