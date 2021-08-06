Yellowstone season 4 video: Prepare with new look at season 3 finale







As we wait for Yellowstone season 4 to arrive on the Paramount Network this fall, why not take another fun look into how we got here?

We don’t have to tell any of you that the season 3 finale was all sorts of crazy — you watched it! This proved to be one of the more intense endings we’ve seen to any show as of late and it left the lives of John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton hanging in the balance. You’re going to have to wait for a few more months to see how these cliffhangers resolve themselves, but we do have a new perspective of how the production team created these shockers.

In the video below, you can get a good sense of how the special-effects departed concocted all of the explosions and stunts that you saw at the end of the finale, whether it be the explosion around Beth or the chaotic scene that Kayce found himself in. There’s a lot of work that goes into making these feel authentic while at the same time safe, and we’re sure there are plans to up the ante already moving into season 4.

We know that these videos aren’t 100% satisfying for people who want footage of what lies ahead, but they’re absolutely still worth watching! It’s nice to learn more about how this show is made overall, and it also shows that Paramount Network is at least committed to giving us content during this incredibly-long hiatus.

Hopefully, a formal Yellowstone season 4 premiere date is announced over the next month and a half.

How do you think some of these cliffhangers will be resolved moving into Yellowstone season 4?

