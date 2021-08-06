Dynasty season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Desperate times…







Interested in getting more insight on Dynasty season 4 episode 14? This is one of those episodes where there are challenges aplenty, and some are made worse by the stubbornness of certain characters. Take, for example, Blake decided to embark on a big adventure, one that could easily blow up big-time in his face. At the same time, you’ve got Kirby deciding what she wants without thinking of the long-term consequences. None of this is without even getting into Fallon’s story, which has been one big problem after the next for most of the season.

The title for season 4 episode 14 is “But I Don’t Need Therapy.” For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full synopsis:

PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE – Dominique (Michael Michele) is disappointed in the sales for her new business and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) advises her to remain patient, but Dom has other plans. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) are faced with a very difficult task. Kirby (Maddison Brown) wants to jump back into modeling, ignoring the concerns of her friends. Meanwhile, Adam (Sam Underwood) turns to drastic measures to impress the hospital board. Blake (Grant Show) takes Cristal (Daniella Alonso) on another adventure, determined to get what he wants. Lastly, Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Sam receive a surprise. Also starring Elaine Hendrix. The episode was written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr and directed by Brandi Bradburn (#414). Original airdate 8/13/2021.

For those wondering about the long-term schedule for Dynasty, just know that new episodes are currently set from now until the end of August. Given that there is other programming debuting in October on Fridays, it’s fair to assume that the show will done for the time being at that point … but it will be back for a season 5 down the road!

