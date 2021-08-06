Outlander season 6: BTS look at Sam Heughan, Jamie as grandpa







Given that Outlander season 6 is not airing until 2022, we’ll take whatever sneak preview that we can! That includes, of course, this new look at Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser.

In the photo below courtesy of the show’s official Twitter, you can see Sam playing around (in his full Jamie costume, mind you) with one of the young actors on the series. It’s almost a nice mirror into the sort of grandfather Jamie could be. Sure, he can be tough at times, but he has a heart of gold and we hope to see even more of this side of him. We’re hoping for more father/daughter moments between him and Brianna, but also more grandpa moments mixed in there, as well.

No doubt, Jamie is going to need to relish these fun little moments while we can — season 6 could heat up as it goes along with the presentation of greater and greater conflict. There’s the aftereffects of the devastating season 5 finale, for starters, but then also the threat of the Revolutionary War around every corner. Jamie and all of Fraser’s Ridge needs to do their part in order to properly prepare.

At the moment, our hope is to see a wide range of Jamie’s triumphs and struggles through season 6, and for Sam of course to get some outstanding material. We know that this will be a shortened season due in part to the pandemic, so fingers crossed that every episode is jam-packed full of great moments! That should help as we prepare for the extended season 7 on the other side.

While we’re crossing fingers, can we also express some hope that an extended trailer for what lies ahead comes at the end of the fall?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see right away when it comes to Outlander season 6, especially for Sam Heughan as Jamie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead, of course, and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







