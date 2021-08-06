Stranger Things season 4 premiere date: New teaser hints at 2022 release







Everyone out there wants to know the Stranger Things season 4 premiere date and ultimately, with good reason. This is one of Netflix’s most-popular shows and it’s been a really long wait already to get to where we are.

We don’t want to keep you waiting, so let’s just get to the discussion that season 4 will not be premiering until 2022. Why the long wait? As you would imagine there are a lot of different reasons for it, whether it be the global health crisis or the lengthy post-production process that goes with a show like this. You can prepare to see this promoted further during the Olympic broadcasts tonight, as Netflix wants to get the word out here as early as possible. (They rarely market shows on anywhere near the level that they do this one.)

Below, you can also see a brand-new teaser for what lies ahead — we’re not going to pretend that there is some abundance of new footage here, mostly because it’s a mix of old footage and a few glimpses for what’s to come. With that being said, though, isn’t any footage better than none at all? It does at least show you some fantastic cinematography and the evolution of some of these young characters. Also, the nostalgia cup is gonna be runneth over, a.k.a. one of the things that this show does best.

With the 2022 premiere date in mind, at the moment we’re hopeful that Stranger Things season 4 will have some sort of full trailer a little closer to the end of this year. After all, it makes no sense for them to hold off on this forever…

