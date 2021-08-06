The Orville season 3: No premiere date yet; season 4 still possible







We’ve all been collectively waiting for a long time to get news on The Orville season 3 and the premiere date. We wish there was more official news to report! Unfortunately, though, we’re still in a spot where we have to take whatever we can get.

We know that production for this show has has been a really slow process, and there are a number of reasons for that. It starts with the move from Fox to Hulu, and then you add to this the global health crisis, production shutdown, and the lengthy post-production time to factor in all of the necessarily effects and music.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals at Hulu, made it clear that there’s no premiere date to share at this moment. When it comes to the long-term future, he also indicated that the “future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise.”

Why is that latter sentence so important? It circles back to a lot of recent conversation suggesting that The Orville’s long hiatus between seasons could lead to this being the end of the run — or, suggestions that maybe the show is too expensive or that Seth MacFarlane and the rest of the cast could want to move forward and do other things. A lot of this chatter, at least to us, feels like the product of people not being able to see the series for a long period of time. When that happens, it’s easy to start churning up the rumor mill.

Our personal hope is that The Orville season 3 will premiere in either late 2021 or early 2022, but the ball’s going to be in the streaming service’s court when it comes to this.

