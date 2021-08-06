The Blacklist season 9: What does the Task Force do now?







We know that The Blacklist season 9 is going to look different than any other we’ve seen over time — doesn’t it have to?

For the moment, just consider some of the facts, starting of course with the death of Elizabeth Keen. Even before she was gone, though, Panabaker made it clear that she wanted to eradicate the Task Force once and for all. Do we understand why she’d want to do this? Absolutely. They’ve been compromised for so long and with Liz gone, is Reddington going to want to continue the project anyway? There are SO many question marks that we understandably have at this point.

When we do see The Blacklist return, we honestly wouldn’t be shocked if the Task Force was in some way disbanded — but where could they be? There’s an interesting case to be made for them being scattered throughout the FBI, where they somehow have to find a way to come together. Or, what if they are all a part of some secret organization now? We could easily draw some parallels between this and the final season of Blindspot.

Another intriguing possibility is, of course, the notion of the whole group working with Raymond Reddington, which we tend to imagine could be a source of all sorts of fun. Think about someone like Donald Ressler having to answer to Reddington after everything they’ve gone through.

We may not get our answer on the Task Force’s future until the series returns in October, but we tend to imagine that, somehow, they will still be a part of this world.

What do you want to see for the Task Force next on The Blacklist season 9?

