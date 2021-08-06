Euphoria season 2 spoilers: Minka Kelly, more sign on to HBO drama







At the time of this writing, not too much is known about Euphoria season 2 — save for it being in production.

For the sake of this article, though, we can at least do our part to hand down a little bit more in the way of casting news! According to a report from Deadline, Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. are all going to be appearing on the HBO drama in some sort of way coming up, though there are very few details about the actual roles they are going to play.

In the end, you shouldn’t be too shocked by the relative secrecy here. Euphoria is one of those series that has an extremely tight-lipped production and they prefer to say as little as possible before new episodes air. They were able to even film some of their specials last year under pandemic restrictions before a lot of people knew about them! The one thing that you can expect is that thematically, the essence of these specials/season 1 will still be there. The Zendaya series is, at its core, about trauma, heartache, and the challenges that come with being a teenager in this world.

There is no firm premiere date for Euphoria season 2 as of yet but when you consider that Succession is set for this fall, we have to imagine that new episodes here are probably going to launch at some point in early 2022. If they come earlier, consider it a pleasant surprise.

