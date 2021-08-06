Ted Lasso season 2 episode 4 preview: Search for a new sponsor?







As you prepare yourself for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 4 next week, is a new sponsor going to be at the center of the story? All signs seem to suggest so — or, at least there are going to be some major arguments with the old one.

During this week’s episode, we saw one of Richmond’s most-notable players in Sam take a stand, pulling out of an airline campaign and blocking out the ad on his uniform. Why? He learned that their parent company was engaging in some dangerous and hurtful policies in his home country. In doing this, though, Richmond runs the risk of creating a business catastrophe for Rebecca as she scrambles to deal with whatever the fallout is. It was one thing to pull Sam from a campaign; it’s another to take on a corporation who will be instantly-angry over a boycott on the field.

What we’d like to see moving into episode 4 is a search for a new uniform sponsor — it’s either that or the team goes a little while without one. This is the intersection of sports and business, and it’s being set up already that Richmond could be facing some financial strain in the future. This is a club with Premier League salaries, even if they are not currently competing on that level. Unless they can find a way to fix things and start winning matches, there could be trouble ahead.

If there is any silver lining here at present, it’s the fact that Jamie Tartt finally seems to be on better footing with the remainder of his team. Him joining the boycott early on was a step in the right direction, as was him showing that he can be somewhat of a leader and team player … even if he will always have an ego and everyone has to contend with that.

