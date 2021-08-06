Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: The new HoH’s nomination plan (day 31)







We learned last night who the new Head of Household was in Big Brother 23 — now, let’s talk about their plan!

Last night Derek X. was officially named HoH following a battle for endurance, and he made a deal with Xavier to not nominate him in the event that he came off the wall. We think he’s going to hold to that, and his options elsewhere are interesting, to say the least. (It also seems like, at least for now, he doesn’t want to put up Alyssa, who also did really well in the competition.)

When the dust settles on this week, it does seem like the plan for Derek X. is to get Christian out of the game — there is just no guarantee that it happens! For now, it looks like he is going to nominate both Sarah Beth and Britini as pawns — it will be an interesting debate who goes if the two stay up there, given that different people in the Cookout probably have their own preferences. Clearly, though, Derek doesn’t want to risk burning Christian in the event that he is nominated and wins Veto.

There will be conversations about nominations all day long, so we’ll see if things change. Derek X. is considering whether or not he’d really be Christian’s target if he wins again down the road — we’d argue that he could be, and he is better off to take shot now while he has a chance. Why risk anything later when he is such a huge competition threat?

