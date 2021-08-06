Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 25 video: Birthday party!







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 25 the party is most definitely here courtesy of Snooki. She’s around to help give Jenni the best birthday celebration possible — and do a little bit of partying herself!

Just from the promo alone, you can get a good sense that Snooki may have partied a little too hard at some point, which leads to plenty of jokes at her expense. There’s a part of this promo that legitimately feels like old-school Jersey Shore, minus of course the beach and things getting taken to that level night in and night out.

So what else is going to happen? Well, Angelina makes a comment during the speech about there about JWoww having a happy birthday “for now,” which certainly feels ominous. When are we going to not have some sort of drama when it comes to Angelina in speeches? Sometimes, she’s the recipient of it; at other points, she’s the one giving said speech. Who knows where this one will take us, but at least it seems like there’s some fun coming around the corner.

Beyond just the speeches and the drinking, it also looks like there are going to be some hijinks at sea over the course of this episode — or at the very least, a slice of comedy aboard a boat. We’re going to have to take whatever we can get here, at the end of the day.

We’re not at the end of the season yet, but we’re getting closer — with that in mind, we are anticipating a little more drama before things shut down for the time being. Prepare yourself for that in advance.

Mawma's home! Let the celebrations officially begin next Jerzday. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Nf4jLuCS3W — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) August 6, 2021

