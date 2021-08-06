Manifest season 4 hopes continue as show tops streaming chart again







At this specific point in time, we’re still waiting for news on Manifest season 4 renewal — yet, it remains very much in limbo. While it previously seemed to be on death’s door, recent reports suggest that NBC and Netflix are contemplating finding a way to bring the show back. (Personally, we think it has to do with NBC opting to not move forward with Law & Order: For the Defense — they now have a hole on their schedule.)

So while we wait and see if the network does actually save the Josh Dallas drama, we can at least bring you more good news on the streaming ratings front — Manifest is once again on top! In Nielsen’s latest streaming ratings chart (Per Deadline), the show managed to dominate for the week of July 5-11. (It takes a while to compile these numbers, hence why we’re only getting them now.)

Does Manifest’s continued dominance on this chart help its renewal odds? You have to think so! It’s a great bit of evidence that viewers are not just watching the show and abandoning it, and that there’s a chance for it to have some staying power in the event that it comes back. For Netflix in particular, they’ve seen with another show in Lucifer that they can find a big hit out of a canceled show; it’s been far more successful there than it ever was on Fox.

Is there any specific timetable for Manifest to be saved? At this point, we’re a little skeptical of that. Obviously you want some sort of news before cast members all book gigs elsewhere, but we do think there will be at least a relative sense of urgency the next few weeks to get something done. Given that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist found itself a potential lifeline earlier today, we suddenly find ourselves feeling more hope than ever that the mystery of Flight 828 could somehow still be solved.

