Chicago Med season 7 sets vaccine requirement for performers







Given that Chicago Med is a show all about medicine, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see them leading the way on matters pertaining to it.

According to a report from Deadline, the NBC show from Wolf Entertainment is one of the first primetime network shows to set a vaccine requirement for everyone working in Zone A. For those wondering, that includes performers and those who are in close contact to them on set.

The reasoning behind this is simple: To ensure a safe, stable production. The set of Chicago Med requires actors to work closely to one another at almost all times, and in general working indoors can lead to higher rates of transmission. The One Chicago franchise did also have production shutdowns last season due to the virus and positive tests; we have to imagine that this also played a role, since this can make it hard for episodes to be properly finished.

For the time being, it’s hard to predict if vaccination requirements are going to become the standard across the entire television industry; nonetheless, it’s something that could spread over the coming weeks due to the Delta variant.

In the case of Chicago Med, those in Zone A reportedly have until August 11 to receive the first dose of the vaccine. Hopefully, everyone does so and will be able to stay safe. Filming is going to continue for the series well into the new year, and the plan for now seems to be to air season 7 starting this September. Of course, it will be paired once more with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD — we’re crossing our fingers and hoping already to see some additional crossovers. With all of the filming restrictions last year, it was a little hard for a lot of them to happen.

