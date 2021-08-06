Dancing with the Stars season 30: Some of the early cast rumors







We’re weeks away from the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast being announced — so who could be a part of it in the end?

As many of you probably know at this point, the internet is amok with rumors every preseason — and such is the case here once more. Below, you can see a number of the names that are at the center of conversation in regards to entering the ballroom. None of them are confirmed; some are just the subject of social-media chatter at present.

Brian Austin Green – We understand where this one is coming from. For starters, Green is in a relationship with Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. Also, there are reports that Green was originally meant to be on the show last year.

Various Olympics – Yet, this is incredibly vague but ultimately, it’s hard to know what direction the reality show will lean. The biggest star of the Olympics is Simone Biles, and she’s already done the show! Our preference would be to get swimming great Katie Ledecky on the series.

Chris Harrison – This rumor is out there, but we don’t believe it. He was just pulled off of the Bachelor franchise. Why would the same network in ABC bring him back on the air now?

Katie Thurston – It’s inevitable that a Bachelor Nation star could be in consideration, but we’re not sure it will happen after franchise faces have won the past two years. That’s not super-fair to Katie, but they may have a little too much of an advantage!

Charli D’Amelio – Derek Hough has said in the past that he’d love the Tik Tok sensation on the show. We’re not sure this happens — she’s so popular online that we’re not sure that Dancing with the Stars is the right fit for her. Also, she’s already been a competitive dancer! This would be the total ringer of the season.

Who do you want to see on the Dancing with the Stars season 30 cast?

