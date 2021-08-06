Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won endurance Head of Household?







Tonight on Big Brother 23, you are getting far from your normal Head of Household! It’s all about endurance. This is a competition that won’t be finished on the episode tonight; with that, you can either wait for Sunday to learn the winner … or keep reading within this piece.

Given that these endurance competitions are often of indeterminate length, be sure to check back through the night for more updates as events transpire.

Going into the competition, Sarah Beth and Alyssa were probably the two who needed to win the competition the most — both have been targeted and since Christian can’t play, he needs someone else to lend him a helping hand.

As for the comp itself, we had a return of the classic pirate-ship comp! It’s one of our favorites, and this one was in particular cruise-ship themed. At least everyone stayed on through the end of the show and didn’t embarrass themselves terribly.

First player out – Derek F. Hey, at least he made it a good ten minutes!

Second player out – It’s Claire! She probably threw it, since she didn’t actually need to win.

Third and fourth out – Both Sarah Beth and Hannah are out at roughly the same time. They could have benefited from winning this a lot!

Fifth player out – Kyland is out — he did a good job fighting through! Alyssa and Derek X. both look really solid at this point.

Sixth player out – It’s Britini. This leaves Alyssa, Azah, Xavier, Tiffany, and Xavier still up there competing. Alyssa would be our current pick just because she’s small and capable of doing well in a competition like this.

Seventh person out – It’s Azah. She had a good run, but was eliminated after a steep tilting of the ship.

Eighth person out – Tiffany is out, and that leaves us with Derek X., Xavier, and Alyssa.

Ninth person out – Alyssa made it really far but unfortunately, she couldn’t hold on. You could see she was devastated after falling as Christian went out to collect her.

Head of Household – Derek X is the winner! His reward was rolling around in the slime with Hannah. He now has the power for the full week.

What do you want to see from the Big Brother 23 – Endurance Head of Household Competition?

