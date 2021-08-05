Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: The Magnum, Higgins reunion we all need!







With the premiere of Magnum PI season 4 less than two months away, isn’t it nice to know Magnum and Higgins are back around each other? That’s been the thing that we’ve wanted the most throughout this off-season. Sure, there’s that part of us that wants the partnership to turn into something more, but after Higgins left at the end of season 3, her coming back was at the top of our priority list.

Luckily, we’ve not only now seen Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez back together working on the show, but the iconic red Ferrari is involved! In a recent post on her Instagram Stories (which you can now view over here), Weeks captured a little footage of herself riding passenger in the car with her co-star. Consider this a nice little teaser for season 4, where the two will inevitably work together in order to help clients and take down bad guys.

Of course, the remaining question dangling over everything is simple: Did the time apart change either of them? Are Magnum and Higgins the same people that they were? We absolutely wonder about Higgins and Ethan’s relationship status, and there could easily be something different going on in Magnum’s personal life, as well! There’s a lot to explore there, and that’s without even mentioning the state of the PI business. Was Thomas able to hold the fort without Higgins around? Taking good, profitable cases hasn’t always been his priority, with added emphasis on the word “profitable” there. Who knows what sort of shenanigans he may have gotten himself into? Perhaps the biggest surprise would be for Higgins to return and there not be some mess that she needs to clean up for her partner.

Remember that Magnum PI season 4 will be airing on CBS Fridays this fall; we imagine that this is far from the last update we’ll have between now and when the show comes back.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum and Higgins on Magnum PI season 4?

