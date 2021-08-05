grown-ish season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Taking to the streets







Next week on grown-ish season 4 episode 6, you are going to see the immediate aftermath to what transpires tonight. In “A Boy is a Gun,” Zoey and many other main characters will process the impact of an unarmed Black man being shot by police. It’s one of the most timely and difficult stories that grown-ish has tackled through its four seasons, and there is a recognition on the part of the writers that this is not going to be a one-week story. It is going to impact these characters for several weeks and probably beyond; even if they aren’t talking about, the emotional remnants could still be there.

With that in mind, it makes sense that next week’s “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” will address the protests that come after the fact; during this half-hour, much of the cast takes to the streets of Los Angeles in protest. This storyline is clearly meant to reflect the real-life events of last summer, and the writers will look to give you a view from the ground level. This is what these protesters were going through, and how much they were willing to risk to ensure that their voices were heard. There are so many things that are also worth fighting for to this day.

To get a few more details about how characters are processing these events, be sure to view the full grown-ish season 4 episode 6 synopsis:

The crew hits the streets of Los Angeles to fight for racial justice and equality. Nomi confronts her White Fragility, while Ana and Javi reach a boiling point in their relationship.

As we said last week, grown-ish will continue to have the same style and tone it always has — while these are serious issues, the writers have proven capable over the years of tackling them and even presenting them to wide audiences in a unique way. Black-ish has done the same exact thing for many years.

